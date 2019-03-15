TEMPLE, Texas — Good morning! We've made it to the weekend. Did you know there was a National Peanut Lover's Day? Yep, it's today. So, pop a few while you catch up on today's top headlines.

Weekend weather

Local Weekend Weather Forecast

If you're trying to plan for your St. Patrick's Day weekend, you came to the right place. Meteorologist Zac Scott has your full forecast.

Local News

1. 2 China Spring families displaced after duplex fire

Two families are displaced after a duplex caught fire in China Spring on Friday morning. Multiple fire departments battled the blaze for about an hour and a half. More here.

2. 3 cars hit by thrown objects on I-14 in Belton, police say

The Belton Police Department said on its website that it got three calls between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. Tuesday about thrown objects hitting cars driving on I-14.

One of the callers told police their car was hit by an egg, and another said a rock hit theirs. More here.

3. Breaking down the Temple rock throwing investigation, plus reactions from drivers

Two cars were hit by rocks near overpasses along I-35 in Temple in the last four days.

KCEN Channel 6 spoke to the Temple Police Department about its progress on the investigation. More here.

4. Funeral arrangements set for woman who died after rock hit her through windshield

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Waco woman who died on Sunday after a rock thrown from a railroad overpass in Temple hit her, according to the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home website. More here.

5. Salado man looking for living kidney donor

A Salado man is asking for the public's help to find him a living kidney donor, and he is taking unique measures to spread the word.

Lupe Cerecerez said he is facing end-stage renal kidney failure. His method of finding a donor is a little unconventional. More here.

6. Spring at the Silos is back at Magnolia Market in Waco

The Magnolia Silos in Waco Spring at the Silos event is in full swing! More here.

Hey, have a great weekend and we look forward to keeping you in the know again next week!

