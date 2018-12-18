TEMPLE, Texas — Before you get up and go, there are 6 things you should know.

Temperatures are starting off today in the lower 40s and will rise to the mid-60s by the afternoon. Clouds moving through the area by the afternoon will pave the way for a low chance of showers and thunderstorms by the overnight hours. If you're thinking beyond today's forecast, Meagan Massey also has you covered with your holiday traveling forecast.

Local News

Plea rejected: Former Baylor football player Shawn Oakman says he’s innocent of rape allegations

Former Baylor football player Shawn Oakman rejected a plea deal in his sexual assault case because he claims he is innocent of any allegations of raping a female Baylor student. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 26, 2019. Here's more on what's happening at The McLennan County District Attorney's Office.

Husband shot himself to death in Bell County double shooting, preliminary autopsy report shows

A 71-year-old woman died within days after her husband following a double shooting in Killeen on Dec. 10. Although the investigation continues, preliminary autopsy results showed that William Glen shot his wife, then himself. Here's more.

From no cure to no trace | Central Texas girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears

An 11-year-old Hays County girl who had a brain tumor is now cancer free. Doctor's are amazed at the medical miracle, here's why.

Texas & Beyond

Richard Overton, America's oldest living World War II veteran, is in the hospital with pneumonia

Austin resident Richard Overton, 112, is the nation's oldest living World War II veteran. Now, he is in the hospital to recover from pneumonia for another time in recent years. Here's what Overton's family is saying.

Little if any progress as partial government shutdown looms

The possibility of a partial government shutdown have been in talks recently. With a deepening fight over President Donald Trump's $5 billion wall fund, the shutdown could occur at midnight Friday, and more than 400 thousand federal employees jobs are at risk just in time for the holidays.

