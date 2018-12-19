TEMPLE, Texas — Before you get up and go, there are 6 things you should know.

No, your glasses aren't dirty. Dense fog has returned this morning, and you should take precaution of driving on your morning commute. Meagan Massey has details on when rain and a cold front will move through Central Texas. Watch now

Local News

City of Killeen begins fixing a faulty hydrant one day after KCEN investigates

A day after KCEN Channel 6 investigated a faulty fire hydrant issue in a Killeen neighborhood, a city of Killeen crew was seen working on one of the broken down pumps. This comes two weeks after one hydrant failed to perform during a house fire. Here's more on the exclusive investigation.

2018 Camo Santa Toy Drive brings in donations for thousands of Fort Hood children

KCEN Channel 6 and H-E-B are giving thanks to every body who helped donate to Camo Santa this year. Not only did the TEGNA Foundation present a $5 thousand check to Fort Hood Santa's Workshop, soldiers helped unload the toys on Tuesday. How big was the semi-truck that carried the donations? Read more to find out.

Inmate escapes custody at Limestone County courthouse

Limestone County Jail officials are asking for help to find inmate Tristan Neason after he escaped custody around noon Tuesday. This is the second time since May that Neason has escaped custody. Read more for his background and how to contact police with information.

Texas & Beyond

Here’s what you should do if your Amazon package is stolen by a porch pirate

In a time when packages are arriving to doorsteps every minute across the country, it's important to keep an eye out for "porch piracy." What does it mean? Read more to learn how to keep your packages from being stolen, and if one is stolen, what your next step of action is.

Study of states' love for Christmas ranks Texas 38th

There seems to be quite a few grinches living in the Lone Star State. According to a new ranking performed by the Telecom company CenturyLink, Texas is ranked 38th for states that love Christmas. How is this possible? Read more to find out what criteria the list was based on.

Thank you for keeping in the know. We will be back again on Wednesday!

© 2018 KCEN