The winter season will officially start around 4 p.m. Friday but temperatures won't feel very winter-like. Despite this, Meagan Massey said a nice weather day will pave the way for a great weekend. Watch her forecast now.

Local News

Gunman kills 2 women, injures child and shoots himself during standoff on Temple

The Temple Police Department have identified the people involved in the fatal shooting Thursday morning on the 100 block of Virginia Avenue. The standoff ended with a child injured and three people dead, including the gunman, officials said. Here's more on the developing story.

GoFundMe page started for child victim of Temple shooting

A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for Cord, the 4-year-old boy who remains in critical condition after a shooting in Temple on Thursday. At last check, more than $6 thousand has been raised for Cord and his family. Watch for more.

Early morning blaze burns Belton family's home before the holidays

Here's a follow-up to a story about a trailer home fire in Belton on Thursday morning. Fire officials said they believe they know the cause of the fire. Learn more about how the homeowners said they lost everything right before Christmas.

Texas & Beyond

DA: Bar employees let DWI suspect leave with '5,000 pound deadly weapon'

Five bar employees in Houston were arrested after being accused of serving alcohol to an underage man, who later caused a deadly crash Sunday night. Since then, the employees were released on bond from jail Thursday morning, and are only being charged with providing alcohol to a minor.

KCEN Channel 6 asked a question during Texas Today on Friday: "Should bartenders or servers face the same charges if a customer gets a DWI or crashes?"

GoFundMe campaign for border wall raises $10 million toward $1 billion goal

The sixth thing you should know before you go is in regard to a GoFundMe page to raise money for the border wall, that was started by a U.S. Air Force veteran. More than $10 million has been raised so far and the numbers are still climbing. Read more about what President Donald Trump is doing to guarantee a part of his campaign promise.

