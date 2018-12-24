TEMPLE, Texas — If you plan to complete some last-minute shopping, travel out of town, or prepare a holiday feast, here are 6 things you should know before you get the festivities started.

Santa Claus is coming tonight but he might be surprised when temperatures are not so winter-like. Meteorologist Zac Scott said Central Texas can expect temperatures to rise to the low to mid-60s and only drop to the 50s by nighttime. Patchy rain chances are also expected to increase within the next couple of days. Find out when in your Christmas Eve forecast.

Legal Analysis: Why a protection order didn't save a Temple woman from her husband

The four-year-old boy injured in a Temple shooting on Thursday is in stable condition after receiving surgery. Although his mother, Shelly Splittgerber, died on the scene after being shot by her husband Matt Splittgerber, there's a reason why a restraining order didn't stop the incident from happening. Here's more on the developing story.

Mart fire chief, family lose home in fire

The Mart fire chief Jerry Pavelka and his family are without a home for Christmas after a Sunday morning blaze. A GoFundMe page has already raised over thousands of dollars in a matter of hours. Here's more.

Silent Heroes Bell County to host benefit for family injured in motorcycle accident

A Silent Heroes Bell County benefit will help raise money for medical expenses of a family who was badly injured in a motorcycle accident. Read more for when and where the benefit is scheduled for.

Quilts of Valor honors local veteran, meteorologist

Channel 6 Meteorologist Bill Hecke was moved to tears after he was awarded a quilt through Quilts of Valor, for his service in the Airforce as a meteorologist. Watch his special moment.

Jennie-O recalls more ground turkey amid Salmonella outbreak

After more than 200 people have become ill after consuming Jennie-O raw ground turkey products, the company is recalling an additional 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey. Read more about the ongoing Salmonella outbreak and don't forget to exclude this product from your Christmas meal.

Happy holidays, everybody! We will be back on Wednesday with another 6 Things to Know.

