Scattered storms are expected to move into the area around noon, while stronger storms later in the afternoon can bring possible severe weather with high wind and hail threat, thanks to a warm 60-degree and cloudy start to the day. Zac Scott has details of when to expect severe weather today.

House fire on Washington Avenue in Waco displaces two people, no injuries reported

The Waco Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of a Christmas afternoon house fire that displaced two homeowners. 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $348 million after no one wins Christmas jackpot

No winner on Christmas Day of the $321 million Mega Millions jackpot means the prize rose even higher. How much time do you have to buy tickets?

Customs and Border Protection orders medical checks after second child's death

U.S. Customs and Border Protection ordered medical checks on every child in its custody after an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died early Christmas morning, marking the second child death this month. Here's more on the developing story.

Shutdown day 5: Politics doesn't take a holiday as stalemate continues over wall funding

Senators could be called back to Capitol Hill on Thursday, but little sign of serious negotiations could push the partial government shutdown to Thursday. What's next?

After holidays, Christmas trees can be gift to west Michigan goats

If you want your real Christmas tree to last into the new year, careful watering is important. But if you're ready to take it down, a west Michigan petting zoo wants you to donate to feed its goats. Here's more details on how to donate.

