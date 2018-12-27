TEMPLE, Texas — Good morning. Before you go, here are 6 things you should know.

Severe weather is long gone but spotty showers still linger this morning. Clouds will eventually move out of the area and sunshine will return but when is the question. Meagan Massey has rainfall amounts in your Thursday morning forecast.

Local News

More than 1,000 Woodway Oncor customers affected by power outages Thursday morning

Equipment failure was the said cause for power outages in Woodway early Thursday morning, despite severe weather that knocked out power for nearly 18,000 Oncor customers across the state. Here's how many other outages were reported.

Car crashes into Belton police cruiser on I-35

The Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting an investigation after a driver fell asleep at the wheel on I-35 and crashed into a Belton police cruiser around 8 a.m. Monday.

Visitation and memorial service set for two victims of Temple shooting

Funeral services have been arranged for Shelly Splittgerber, 36, a Belton Independent School District teacher, and Sherry Gray, 64, the victims who were killed in the Temple shooting last Thursday. When and where.

GoFundMe page started for child victim of Temple shooting

More on the Temple shooting: The GoFundMe page raising money to help with medical expenses of Splittgerber's son Corden Fidler has reached its goal of $25 thousand.

Texas & Beyond

2 injured on flight diverted to Austin airport after encountering turbulence

Turbulence caused an American Airlines plane to divert to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, where a passenger and one flight attendant were sent to non-life-threatening injuries. How the airline is dealing with the rest of the passengers on board.

