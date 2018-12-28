TEMPLE, Texas — We are near the end of the last full week of 2018. Before you go, here are 6 things you should know.

Local News

Visitation and memorial service set for two victims of Temple shooting

To catch you up on a story KCEN Channel 6 has continued to cover: a standoff in Temple ended last Thursday with a child injured and three people dead, including the gunman.

Shelly Splittgerber, 36, a Belton Independent School District teacher, and Sherry Gray, 64, were the victims who Temple police identified.

Their visitation and memorial service is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, and at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is holding the visitation, while Lea Ledger Auditorium is the site for the memorial service.

Killeen police looking for hit and run suspect

The Killeen Police Department is looking for 23-year-old Larry Kidd Jr. who is charged with failure to stop and fleeing the scene of a car crash he allegedly caused. If you see Kidd or know any information about where he is, here's who you should contact.

DHS chief heads to southern border following deaths of migrant kids in federal custody

Here's new update in the report of a second immigrant child to die while in federal detention this month: an autopsy report shows 8 year-old Felipe Gómez Alonzo died because he had signs and symptoms of the flu, according to New Mexico authorities. The investigation continues.

Trump eyes January visit to Texas border for 'groundbreaking' of wall project

A contract for 115 miles of border barrier in Texas has been awarded, according to President Donald Trump, who is planning to visit the state in January to kick off the project. How many miles of barriers are there currently, and how much more is Trump aiming to build? You can find out here.

City of Killeen internet outage creates problems for residents making online payments

CenturyLink, the City of Killeen's internet provider, experienced a mass system outage Thursday that affected residents locally and nationwide. How long a CenturyLink representative is saying the outage could last and what to do in the meantime can be found here.

Remembering Richard Overton, Austin man and America’s oldest World War II vet

And lastly, Richard Overton, the country's oldest World War II veteran, passed away at 112 years old Thursday. Here's more about the life of the beloved Austinite, and how army and Texas leaders are reacting to his passing.

As always, we thank you for keeping in the know. We will be back on Monday before you ring in the new year!

© 2018 KCEN