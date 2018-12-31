TEMPLE, Texas — If you're reading this, you made it to the final day of 2018! Before you ring in the new year, here are 6 things you should know.

With clear skies and dry conditions expected today, there's nothing in the forecast that should trouble Central Texas as they celebrate the holiday. However, temperatures will drop to the lower 40s and upper 30s, so don't forget a heavy jacket before you step out the door. Meagan Massey has your full New Year's Eve forecast here.

Local News

No injuries after car crashes into Waco storage shed, police search for driver

The Waco Police Department is searching for the driver of a car that ran into a storage shed and caught fire in Waco early Monday morning. No injuries were reported but police are waiting contact from the owner of the car. Here's more on the developing story.

Resident notices electrical smell as Waco apartment caught fire

Residents of a Waco apartment building may not be able to return as the fire marshal investigates the cause of a small fire Monday morning. Three residents who were inside at the time of the fire escaped safely with their pets. Here's more on this developing story.

Texas & Beyond

Armed man headed to 'fulfill prophecy' at church is from Houston area

Tony Albert, a 33-year-old former felon from Houston is facing charges of marijuana possession and felony possession of a firearm after police said he walked into a restaurant Sunday morning with a gun and asked where the nearest church was. Here's more on how the restaurant owner stopped what could have been a potential disaster.

Doctors say King’s Daughters Clinic will reopen after deal with Ascension Texas

Employees of King's Daughters Clinic in Temple claim the clinic could reopen in a few weeks after its parent company filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of December. Here's what KCEN Channel 6 can confirm.

Chicken and sausage products recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination

Before you eat poultry and sausage products from R.L. Zeigler company, you should know about the latest recall from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. More than 11,600 pounds of its products may be contaminated with pieces of metal and other foreign objects. Here's what to look for.

