Here are you six things to know for Monday, Sept. 10.
1. Mother, her 3-year-old daughter reported missing from Killeen
Killeen police are looking for a woman and her 3-year-old daughter who were reported missing.
2. Gov. Greg Abbott warns Texas education board of “political correctness” over Alamo history standards
How “heroic” were the defenders who died at the Alamo?
3. Killeen sewer repair policy still in limbo
Tuesday the City of Killeen unanimously voted to move $400,000 into a fund to help pay for sewer lateral line repairs currently costing citizens thousands of dollars. Until the city passes an ordinance that declares they will take responsibility, however, those repairs remain in limbo.
4. Temple fire invites public to 9/11 service
The Temple Fire Department invited the public to attend a 9/11 memorial service scheduled for Tuesday, the 17-year anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil.
5. Former Miss Universe, Deer Park native, dies at 45
A beauty queen from Deer Park is dead at the age of 45, her family confirmed in a statement Sunday.
6.The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back!
The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season.