It's Tuesday! Today we remember the lives lost and affected during the tragic attack on the World Trade Center, 16 years ago.
Here are the six things you need to know before you go for Tuesday, Sept. 11.
1. 1 man injured, 2 men on run after shooting in Waco, police say
At least one person was injured Monday during a shooting in Waco, police said.
2. Mother, her 3-year-old daughter reported missing from Killeen
Killeen police are looking for a woman and her 3-year-old daughter who were reported missing.
3. Temple fire invites public to 9/11 service
The Temple Fire Department invited the public to attend a 9/11 memorial service scheduled for Tuesday, the 17-year anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil.
4. H-E-B helping heroes
Employees will prepare meals and provide other means of support for first responders as a way to recognize Sept. 11 os a National Day of Service.
5. Killeen sewer repair policy still in limbo
The City of Killeen will hold a second public hearing on the city's budget tonight.
6. The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back!
The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season.