It's Tuesday! Today we remember the lives lost and affected during the tragic attack on the World Trade Center, 16 years ago.

Here are the six things you need to know before you go for Tuesday, Sept. 11.

1. 1 man injured, 2 men on run after shooting in Waco, police say

At least one person was injured Monday during a shooting in Waco, police said.

2. Mother, her 3-year-old daughter reported missing from Killeen

Killeen police are looking for a woman and her 3-year-old daughter who were reported missing.

3. Temple fire invites public to 9/11 service

The Temple Fire Department invited the public to attend a 9/11 memorial service scheduled for Tuesday, the 17-year anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

4. H-E-B helping heroes

Employees will prepare meals and provide other means of support for first responders as a way to recognize Sept. 11 os a National Day of Service.

5. Killeen sewer repair policy still in limbo

The City of Killeen will hold a second public hearing on the city's budget tonight.

