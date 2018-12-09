HUMP DAY! Did you know Paul Walk would have been 45 years old today?
Here are your six things to know for Wednesday, Sept. 12.
1. Mother, 3-year-old daughter found safe after being reported missing from Killeen
A woman and her 3-year-old daughter who were reported missing Friday were found safe, police said.
2. 1 man injured, 2 men on run after shooting in Waco, police say
Two people have been identified who were involved in a shootout in Waco.
3. Belton 9/11 survivor to share story
Stanley Praimnath will speak at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday in the W.W. Walton Chapel. It is free and open to the public.
4. Missing pieces of 9/11 Twin Towers turn up at Waco fire station
5. Gov. Greg Abbott warns Texas education board of “political correctness” over Alamo history standards
How “heroic” were the defenders who died at the Alamo?
6. The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back!
The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season.
