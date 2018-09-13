It's Thursday! Did you know Scooby-Doo premiered 49 years ago today?

Here are the six things you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 13.

1. AMBER ALERT: Travis County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 4-year-old girl

2. Botham Jean was ‘a man of great joy’ who had a passion for serving others

Botham Shem Jean. Photo: Jeff Montgomery, Harding University Photographer

A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Dallas West Church of Christ followed by the funeral service at noon.

3. Waco Police body cam press conference

The Waco Police Department will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. today to talk about their new body cams. The meeting will be held at the station.

4. Killeen public forum

Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department will hold a police community forum from 6 pm. to 8 p.m. tonight at the First Baptist Church on South WS Drive. The forum will give people the opportunity to talk with police about issues or concerns regarding their community.

5. I-35 closures in Waco

There will be a few I-35 closures affecting commuters Thursday morning.

6.The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back!

The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season.

