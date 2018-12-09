HUMP DAY! Did you know Paul Walk would have been 45 years old today?

Here are your six things to know for Wednesday, Sept. 12.

A woman and her 3-year-old daughter who were reported missing Friday were found safe, police said.

Two people have been identified who were involved in a shootout in Waco.

3. Belton 9/11 survivor to share story

Stanley Praimnath will speak at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday in the W.W. Walton Chapel. It is free and open to the public.

Waco man says his 9/11 artifacts were lost- Sept. 11, 2018

Elected officials have spoken out against proposed changes to Texas' seventh-grade history curriculum standards that would remove a line about "heroic" defenders at the Alamo.

Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune

How “heroic” were the defenders who died at the Alamo?

The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season.

© 2018 KCEN