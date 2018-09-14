Happy Friday! Did you know the Golden Girls premiered 33 years ago today?

Here are the six things you need to know for Friday, Sept. 14th.

1. Rabid raccoon found in Central Texas neighborhood

A raccoon found on the back porch of a Copperas Cove home tested positive for rabies.

2. Waco Police Chief on body cameras: 'It's a tool our community expects us to have.'

Waco Police held a press conference Thursday morning to announce its officers would begin wearing body cameras.

3. Bell County Sheriff's Department joins 'Neighbors' app to provide real-time crime updates

The County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday it is joining the Neighbors app by Ring to provide users with real-time crime updates and safety information relevant to their locations.

4. GM recalls over 1 million pickups, SUVs for power steering problem

General Motors is recalling more than a million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. because of power-assisted steering problems that have been cited in a number of accidents.

5. Over 350 animals great and small need to find new homes at the Pet Adoption Extravaganza

All creatures great and small will be at the Bell County Expo Center this Saturday September 15 hoping to find their new forever homes.

6. The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back!

The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season.

