Here are the six things you need to know for Friday, Sept. 14th.

A raccoon found on the back porch of a Copperas Cove home tested positive for rabies.

Waco Police held a press conference Thursday morning to announce its officers would begin wearing body cameras.

Students at Hays Consolidated Independent School District are required to pay a fine if their phone is confiscated.

The County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday it is joining the Neighbors app by Ring to provide users with real-time crime updates and safety information relevant to their locations.

General Motors is recalling more than a million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. because of power-assisted steering problems that have been cited in a number of accidents.

All creatures great and small will be at the Bell County Expo Center this Saturday September 15 hoping to find their new forever homes.

The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season.

