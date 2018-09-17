It's Monday! Did you know the TV series 'Home Improvement' aired 27 years ago today?

Here are your six things to know for Monday, Sept. 17.

Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke will be coming to San Antonio next month to carry out one of three Texas debates leading Up to the 2018 Senate Election.

If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, Target has announced it plans to hire more than 120,000 people nationwide.

3. Amazon to make location announcement

A picture shows the logo of the online retailer Amazon dispalyed on computer screens in London on December 11, 2014.

CEO Jeff Bezos said the company will make a decision on where the new headquarters will be located before the end of this year.

The Wendy's sign is seen outside their restaurant in Bowie, Maryland on May 9, 2017.

This National Cheeseburger Day deal starts early and stretches beyond the made-up food holiday on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as FEMA Administrator Brock Long speaks during a meeting with Long and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in the Oval Office September 11, 2018 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump may soon communicate with you via your cellphone.

The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season.

