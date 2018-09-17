It's Monday! Did you know the TV series 'Home Improvement' aired 27 years ago today?

Here are your six things to know for Monday, Sept. 17.

1. San Antonio to host Cruz, O'Rourke in one of three Texas debates

CruzO_1536961579101-50288015.jpg
Getty Images

Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke will be coming to San Antonio next month to carry out one of three Texas debates leading Up to the 2018 Senate Election.

2.Target to hire more than 120,000 people for holiday season

target ext_1537103941866.JPG-50288015.jpg

If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, Target has announced it plans to hire more than 120,000 people nationwide.

3. Amazon to make location announcement

amazon computer screen_1532702657432.jpg-432346027.jpg
A picture shows the logo of the online retailer Amazon dispalyed on computer screens in London on December 11, 2014.
LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images

CEO Jeff Bezos said the company will make a decision on where the new headquarters will be located before the end of this year.

4. National Cheeseburger Day 2018: Wendy's offering free burgers through Sept. 30

wendys_1536854653353-432346027.jpg
The Wendy's sign is seen outside their restaurant in Bowie, Maryland on May 9, 2017.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

This National Cheeseburger Day deal starts early and stretches beyond the made-up food holiday on Tuesday.

5. FEMA soon will test 'presidential alert' system for national emergencies

trump fema-432346027
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as FEMA Administrator Brock Long speaks during a meeting with Long and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in the Oval Office September 11, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump may soon communicate with you via your cellphone.

6. The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back!

spirit stick_1534477040597.jpg.jpg

The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season.

