It's Monday! Did you know the TV series 'Home Improvement' aired 27 years ago today?
Here are your six things to know for Monday, Sept. 17.
1. San Antonio to host Cruz, O'Rourke in one of three Texas debates
Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke will be coming to San Antonio next month to carry out one of three Texas debates leading Up to the 2018 Senate Election.
2.Target to hire more than 120,000 people for holiday season
If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, Target has announced it plans to hire more than 120,000 people nationwide.
3. Amazon to make location announcement
CEO Jeff Bezos said the company will make a decision on where the new headquarters will be located before the end of this year.
4. National Cheeseburger Day 2018: Wendy's offering free burgers through Sept. 30
This National Cheeseburger Day deal starts early and stretches beyond the made-up food holiday on Tuesday.
5. FEMA soon will test 'presidential alert' system for national emergencies
President Donald Trump may soon communicate with you via your cellphone.
6. The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back!
The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season.