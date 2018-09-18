It's Tuesday! Did you watch the Emmy's last night?

Here are the six things you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The community of Little River-Academy is coming together to support a boy injured in an ATV accident.

Photo courtesy of the City of Hewitt

On Monday, the Hewitt City Council selected a new city attorney, Michael Dixon of Haley & Olson, P.C.

4. Ted Cruz solicits voters with 'summons' mail

US Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during an event hosted by the Zionist Organization of America on Capitol Hill on May 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Zach Gibson

A spokesperson for the Ted Cruz re-election campaign confirmed some of their 80 thousand mailers do look like court summons paperwork.

5. Ft. Hood gets new armored vehicle

Fort Hood is testing out a new armored vehicle that could help troops while on the battle field. The AMPV replaces the Army's old M113 and could help soldiers during evacuations and with communications and medical care.

6. Texas Bullet possibly secure loan

Central Texas Partners released this map showing the likely route of a high-speed rail line between Dallas and Houston. Graphic by Emily Albracht

The train would connect Houston to Dallas as well as a stop in college station. The company is hoping for opening in 2024. They may have secured a loan up to $300 million.

