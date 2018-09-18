It's Tuesday! Did you watch the Emmy's last night?
Here are the six things you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 18.
1. Outpouring of support for Little River-Academy boy injured in ATV accident
The community of Little River-Academy is coming together to support a boy injured in an ATV accident.
2. Key witness in hearing to get Joe Bryan new trial admits mistake
3. Hewitt unanimously selects new City Attorney
On Monday, the Hewitt City Council selected a new city attorney, Michael Dixon of Haley & Olson, P.C.
4. Ted Cruz solicits voters with 'summons' mail
A spokesperson for the Ted Cruz re-election campaign confirmed some of their 80 thousand mailers do look like court summons paperwork.
5. Ft. Hood gets new armored vehicle
Fort Hood is testing out a new armored vehicle that could help troops while on the battle field. The AMPV replaces the Army's old M113 and could help soldiers during evacuations and with communications and medical care.
6. Texas Bullet possibly secure loan
The train would connect Houston to Dallas as well as a stop in college station. The company is hoping for opening in 2024. They may have secured a loan up to $300 million.