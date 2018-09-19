Happy Hump Day! Did you know 'How I Met Your Mother' premiered 13 years ago today?

Here are your six things to know for Wednesday, Sept. 19.

1. TIMELINE: Killeen approves $400K in budget to help homeowners pay for costly sewer repairs

SEWER PIC_1536554315958.PNG.jpg

The City of Killeen's sewer line repair policy cost residents thousands of dollars, but Tuesday the City council approved a budget with that includes $400,000 to be used with a new repair policy.

2. Killeen School Board looks at preliminary designs for major projects in the district

Killeen ISD LOGO for web_1522866599292.jpg.jpg

Killeen ISD is upgrading and adding on to their school district.

3. Waco Crime Lab tours

waco police car.jpg_6499592
The Waco Crime Lab is offering tours of their labs from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. this morning. The tours will be every 30 minutes. The tours are a part of National Forensic Science Week.

4. Thousands expected to get $25M worth of health services at Fort Worth 'mega clinic'

free_clinic_1537327454043-17726471.JPG
Sept. 18, 2018: More than 2,000 health care professionals from across the country are volunteering their services through Friday afternoon.

At a Cowtown landmark usually reserved for livestock exhibits, horse shows or the Stock Show, a different type of event was taking shape Tuesday.

5. Apple iOS 12 will be available today

new apple iphones_1536848183608.jpg-432346027.jpg
An Apple iPhone Xs Max (R) and iPhone Xs rest on a table during a launch event on September 12, 2018, in Cupertino, California.
NOAH BERGER/AFP/Getty Images

The company announced Wednesday that the update will be available on Monday, September 17.

6. United Airlines changing boarding process

United airlines planes-432346027-432346027
United Airlines jets sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

United Airlines has debuted a new boarding process. The lines will now go from five down to two and passengers will get a notification on their phone to let them know when boarding has started.

