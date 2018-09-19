Happy Hump Day! Did you know 'How I Met Your Mother' premiered 13 years ago today?
Here are your six things to know for Wednesday, Sept. 19.
1. TIMELINE: Killeen approves $400K in budget to help homeowners pay for costly sewer repairs
The City of Killeen's sewer line repair policy cost residents thousands of dollars, but Tuesday the City council approved a budget with that includes $400,000 to be used with a new repair policy.
2. Killeen School Board looks at preliminary designs for major projects in the district
Killeen ISD is upgrading and adding on to their school district.
3. Waco Crime Lab tours
The Waco Crime Lab is offering tours of their labs from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. this morning. The tours will be every 30 minutes. The tours are a part of National Forensic Science Week.
4. Thousands expected to get $25M worth of health services at Fort Worth 'mega clinic'
At a Cowtown landmark usually reserved for livestock exhibits, horse shows or the Stock Show, a different type of event was taking shape Tuesday.
5. Apple iOS 12 will be available today
The company announced Wednesday that the update will be available on Monday, September 17.
6. United Airlines changing boarding process
United Airlines has debuted a new boarding process. The lines will now go from five down to two and passengers will get a notification on their phone to let them know when boarding has started.