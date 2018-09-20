Happy Friday Jr.! Did you know the sitcom 'New Girl" came out 7 years ago today?
Here are the six things you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 20.
1. Academy student injured in ATV accident dies at hospital, family friend says
An Academy Middle School eighth grader injured in an ATV accident tragically passed away Tuesday night at McLane Children's Hospital, according to a friend of the family, Amy Chase.
2. Hundreds show support at candlelight vigil for fallen Fort Worth officer
It shouldn't surprise anyone that Fort Worth showed its true, blue colors on Wednesday night.
3. Limestone County public meeting for Waco Landfill
The meeting start at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Groesbeck.
4. Waco chosen to host National Night Out activity announcement
Waco was chosen as the host city for the announcement of the National Night Out activities.
5. Thousands expected to get $25M worth of health services at Fort Worth 'mega clinic'
At a Cowtown landmark usually reserved for livestock exhibits, horse shows or the Stock Show, a different type of event was taking shape this week.
6. Blake Shelton is playing a pop-up show in Fort Worth. How you can go
Billy Bob's Texas announced on Monday that country singer Blake Shelton will be playing a pop-up show at the Fort Worth honky tonk on Thursday night.