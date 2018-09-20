Happy Friday Jr.! Did you know the sitcom 'New Girl" came out 7 years ago today?

Here are the six things you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 20.

An Academy Middle School eighth grader injured in an ATV accident tragically passed away Tuesday night at McLane Children's Hospital, according to a friend of the family, Amy Chase.

More than 500 people gathered shoulder to shoulder to let a police department engulfed in grief know it isn't alone. This was the public's chance to truly honor Ofc. Garret Hull's life and sacrifice.

It shouldn't surprise anyone that Fort Worth showed its true, blue colors on Wednesday night.

3. Limestone County public meeting for Waco Landfill

The meeting start at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Groesbeck.

Waco was chosen as the host city for the announcement of the National Night Out activities.

Sept. 18, 2018: More than 2,000 health care professionals from across the country are volunteering their services through Friday afternoon.

At a Cowtown landmark usually reserved for livestock exhibits, horse shows or the Stock Show, a different type of event was taking shape this week.

Blake Shelton accepts award onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Billy Bob's Texas announced on Monday that country singer Blake Shelton will be playing a pop-up show at the Fort Worth honky tonk on Thursday night.

