It's Friday! Did you know the women's airspeed record was set today in 1937 at 292 mph by American pilot Jacqueline Cochran?
Here are the six things you need to know for Friday, Sept. 21.
1. Visitation, funeral services announced for child who passed away after ATV accident
As family members of Aiden Martin prepare to say their last goodbyes, they invited everyone to attend his funeral service and visitation.
2. Nolanville girl with terminal illness passes away after fulfilling bucket list wishes
Doctors said Elaina Castilleja's scoliosis would eventually cause her to fold in half and only gave her one year to live, but she was a fighter. Elaina was ten years old when she passed away Saturday.
3. Copperas Cove ISD offers free, on-site flu shots
Copperas Cove ISD will be partnering with Walgreens to provide free, on-site flu shots.
4. Limestone County commissioners re-pass order to oppose site of Waco landfill
Limestone County commissioners held a special meeting Thursday to clear a few hurdles in their opposition to the proposed site of Waco's new landfill.
5. Copperas Cove to audit Fathom utility bills after customers complain
The Copperas Cove City Council has requested an audit of Fathom utility accounts, from a billing perspective, after customers complained for over a year. Copperas Cove contracted Fathom to take over water utility billing in 2016.
6. Cruz vs. O'Rourke: Senator and Congressman prepare for first of three debates
Friday marks the day Senator Ted Cruz and challenger Beto O’Rourke meet for the first of three debates.