Hello Monday! Did you know 'Dazed and Confused', which was filmed in Austin, aired 25 years ago today?
Here are the six things you need to know for Monday, Sept. 24.
1. Killeen police searching for 2 suspects after armed robbery at T-Mobile
Killeen police are looking for two male suspects involved in an aggravated robbery with a firearm Sept. 14.
2. Four Central Texans killed in plane crash
A TSB investigation has released information of a deadly plane crash in Australia that took the live of five people, including four Austin businessmen. The report stated the pilot failed to see the plane's rudder trim was int he full nose left position before takeoff and it should have been in a neutral position.
3. Cody Wilson released from custody after paying bond on sexual assault charges, officials say
Cody Wilson, the owner of the controversial Austin-based 3D printing company Defense Distributed, has been released from custody under sexual assault charges after someone else posted his bond, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
4. Texas school superintendent resigns after racial comment toward Houston Texans' QB Deshaun Watson
A Texas school superintendent has resigned after he made a racial comment toward former Clemson University quarterback Deshaun Watson.
5. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard named on-to-watch by ESPN
Howard is in his third year with the Dolphins and is a graduate of Baylor and from Houston.
6. East Waco residents head to court over Elm Avenue building
The North East Riverside neighborhood association is teaming up with other Waco organizations to discuss the Elm Avenue development.