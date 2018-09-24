Hello Monday! Did you know 'Dazed and Confused', which was filmed in Austin, aired 25 years ago today?

Here are the six things you need to know for Monday, Sept. 24.

Killeen police are looking for two male suspects involved in an aggravated robbery with a firearm Sept. 14.

2. Four Central Texans killed in plane crash

Blue airplane empty seats with new head rest covers

A TSB investigation has released information of a deadly plane crash in Australia that took the live of five people, including four Austin businessmen. The report stated the pilot failed to see the plane's rudder trim was int he full nose left position before takeoff and it should have been in a neutral position.

Cody Wilson's wanted poster updated after he was booked in the Harris County Jail

Cody Wilson, the owner of the controversial Austin-based 3D printing company Defense Distributed, has been released from custody under sexual assault charges after someone else posted his bond, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball against Wesley Woodyard #59 of the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A Texas school superintendent has resigned after he made a racial comment toward former Clemson University quarterback Deshaun Watson.

5. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard named on-to-watch by ESPN

Howard is in his third year with the Dolphins and is a graduate of Baylor and from Houston.

The North East Riverside neighborhood association is teaming up with other Waco organizations to discuss the Elm Avenue development.

