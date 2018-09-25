Tuesday Tuesday! Did you know 'The Princess Bride' came out 31 years ago today?

Here are the six things to know for Tuesday, Sept. 25.

1. Bellmead girl at center of Amber Alert found safe, police say

Capture2_1537792659492.PNG

An 11-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert Monday was found, police said.

2. Dallas police officer Amber Guyger fired over Botham Jean shooting

amber_guyger_mug_stairwell_1536618239713-17726471.jpg
Amber Guyger's mugshot transposed over a neighbor's cellphone video of her on the phone with first responders after shooting Botham Jean. Photos: Courtest/Kaufman County

Amber Guyger, the Dallas police officer who faces a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of Botham Jean, has been fired, according to an email sent to all officers on Monday.

3. Waco leaders, residents discuss new developments for Elm Ave

Elm Ave 1280x720_1537826142165.jpg.jpg
Elm Avenue in Waco, Texas - September 24, 2018

Elm Avenue residents in East Waco shared their thoughts Monday on major developments happening in the area.

4. Charter Oaks Drive bridge closes Friday

road closed.jpg_7371238
The bridge over the Leon River in Belton will be closed so crews can resurface the bridge deck, It should re-open by Monday morning, Oct. 1. at 7 a.m.

5. Visitation, funeral services announced for child who passed away after ATV accident

new aiden_1537209268797.jpg.jpg

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Temple Bible Church.

6. Cody Wilson released from custody after paying bond on sexual assault charges, officials say

cody-wilson-mug_1537805087177-23794376.jpg
Cody Wilson has been charged with sexual assault.
HCSO

Austin's 3D gun printing company, Defense Distributed, will hold a press conference to discuss its founder's sex assault allegations.

