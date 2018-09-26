Hump Dayyyy! Did you know the first ever televised presidential debate aired 50 years ago today?
Here are the six things you need to know for Sept. 26.
1. VA grants funding for Central Texas state cemetery expansion
The VA granted full funding for the Central Texas state cemetery expansion and improvement project in Killeen with two and a half million dollar grant. It covers over 100 percent of the cost. This will allow the state to offer free burials for U.S. veterans and their families who live in Texas.
2. McGregor family forced to rebuild after fire rips through business
A family is left to rebuild their legacy after a fire tore through their business Tuesday in McGregor.
3. Trial postponed for Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown
The trial that could remove Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown from office has been postponed to Feb. 4 because defense attorneys say they aren't ready.
4. Yost Zachary considered for Interim Police Chief of Marlin
The Marlin City Council announced a public meeting for Friday, Sept. 28.
5. Free public pharmacy opens in Dallas
A free public pharmacy is open in Dallas, the first one in the state of Texas.
6. Trump holds press conference in New York
President Trump is expected to hold a press conference today in New York City at 4 p.m. to discuss the United Nations general assembly as well as news of the day.