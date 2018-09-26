Hump Dayyyy! Did you know the first ever televised presidential debate aired 50 years ago today?

Here are the six things you need to know for Sept. 26.

1. VA grants funding for Central Texas state cemetery expansion

vietnam veterans memorial mccain_1535807576123.jpg-432346027.jpg
Cindy McCain, wife of US Senator John McCain, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (L) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (2nd L) lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on September 1, 2018, in Washington, DC.
ANDREW HARNIK/AFP/Getty Images

The VA granted full funding for the Central Texas state cemetery expansion and improvement project in Killeen with two and a half million dollar grant. It covers over 100 percent of the cost. This will allow the state to offer free burials for U.S. veterans and their families who live in Texas.

2. McGregor family forced to rebuild after fire rips through business

McGregor Fire 1280x720_1537884165010.JPG.jpg

A family is left to rebuild their legacy after a fire tore through their business Tuesday in McGregor.

3. Trial postponed for Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown

claudiabrownprocessed_1534368325387.png

The trial that could remove Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown from office has been postponed to Feb. 4 because defense attorneys say they aren't ready.

4. Yost Zachary considered for Interim Police Chief of Marlin

YOST ZAKHARY_1521573440410.PNG.jpg
Yost Zakhary has worked for years as Woodway's city manager and director of public safety.

The Marlin City Council announced a public meeting for Friday, Sept. 28.

5. Free public pharmacy opens in Dallas

8262809_Thumb_1537917517636-17726471.jpg

A free public pharmacy is open in Dallas, the first one in the state of Texas.

6. Trump holds press conference in New York

Trump addressing UN Sept 2018-432346027
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2018 in New York City.
John Moore/Getty Images

President Trump is expected to hold a press conference today in New York City at 4 p.m. to discuss the United Nations general assembly as well as news of the day.

