Hump Dayyyy! Did you know the first ever televised presidential debate aired 50 years ago today?

Here are the six things you need to know for Sept. 26.

1. VA grants funding for Central Texas state cemetery expansion

Cindy McCain, wife of US Senator John McCain, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (L) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (2nd L) lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on September 1, 2018, in Washington, DC.

ANDREW HARNIK/AFP/Getty Images

The VA granted full funding for the Central Texas state cemetery expansion and improvement project in Killeen with two and a half million dollar grant. It covers over 100 percent of the cost. This will allow the state to offer free burials for U.S. veterans and their families who live in Texas.

A family is left to rebuild their legacy after a fire tore through their business Tuesday in McGregor.

The trial that could remove Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown from office has been postponed to Feb. 4 because defense attorneys say they aren't ready.

Yost Zakhary has worked for years as Woodway's city manager and director of public safety.

The Marlin City Council announced a public meeting for Friday, Sept. 28.

A free public pharmacy is open in Dallas, the first one in the state of Texas.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2018 in New York City.

John Moore/Getty Images

President Trump is expected to hold a press conference today in New York City at 4 p.m. to discuss the United Nations general assembly as well as news of the day.

© 2018 KCEN