It's Tuesday! Did you know today is Beyonce's 37th birthday?

Here are the six things you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 4.

System.Object

The trial has been delayed. It was scheduled for Sept. 10 but his attorney has asked for more time to gather evidence. The judge has moved the trial to December.

The Waco City Council will vote tonight on their proposal to buy more land in Hill County. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Bosque Theater.

Simone Groper (L) prepares to receive a flu shot at a Walgreens phramacy on January 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As flu season approaches, the Center for Disease Control is saying to get your flu shot before the end of October.

Grab your family and head to Texas A&M-Central Texas on Sept. 29 for Comedy for a Cause.

Photo: American Idol Facebook

American Idol will be hosting auditions in Houston today at 7 a.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season. We want to feature the schools and communities in Central Texas that think they have the most spirit.

© 2018 KCEN