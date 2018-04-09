It's Tuesday! Did you know today is Beyonce's 37th birthday?
Here are the six things you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 4.
1. Twin Peaks biker trial pushed to next year, clears path for Shawn Oakman trial to start
The trial has been delayed. It was scheduled for Sept. 10 but his attorney has asked for more time to gather evidence. The judge has moved the trial to December.
2. Hill County officials say no to proposed landfill site
The Waco City Council will vote tonight on their proposal to buy more land in Hill County. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Bosque Theater.
3. Flu season: what you need to know
As flu season approaches, the Center for Disease Control is saying to get your flu shot before the end of October.
4. 'Comedy for a Cause' in Killeen Sept. 29th
Grab your family and head to Texas A&M-Central Texas on Sept. 29 for Comedy for a Cause.
5. Think you're the next American Idol? Here's your chance to audition in Texas
American Idol will be hosting auditions in Houston today at 7 a.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
6. The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back!
The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season. We want to feature the schools and communities in Central Texas that think they have the most spirit.