It's Friday Jr.! Did you know Darkwing Duck premiered 27 years ago today?

Here are the six things you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 6.

1. Suspect charged with murder after missing Killeen man found dead

Raymond McKinnon matte_1536191276844.JPG.jpg
Raymond McKinnon, 26, charged in Sept. 2018 with murder in death of 21-year-old Hasson Lindsey Jr.

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Killeen man who was reported missing July 14.

2. Teens arrested after attempted break-in at Church's Chicken in Waco

Waco burglary teens_1536187755206.jpg.jpg
Larry Ortega, 18, Destinee Castro, 18, Angelica Deanda, 17, and Mario Hernandez, 19 were arrested after a break-in at a Waco Church's Chicken.

Four teenagers were arrested Wednesday for trying to break into a Church's Chicken in Waco, officials said.

3. Magnolia Table food truck now open at the Silos

magnolia table truck_1536160889487.png.jpg

The wait to get in Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Table restaurant is typically an hour or more but now there's an alternative for those who are willing to forego a spot at a table but still want the food.

4. 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Bell County

alzheimers disease generic-432346027
Alzheimers disease Alzheimer Alzheimer's ill illness healthy health doctor with sign
Thinkstock

The walk will be Saturday, Sept. 8. at the Confederate Park in Belton. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9 a.m.

5. Think you're the next American Idol? Here's your chance to audition in Texas

americanidolfinals_1528283227486-17726471.jpg
Photo: American Idol Facebook

Auditions will be held in Austin today ath the Palmers Events Center. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and you must be at least 15 years old.

6.The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back!

pic of spirit_1534477455719.jpg.jpg

The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season.

© 2018 KCEN