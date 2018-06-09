It's Friday Jr.! Did you know Darkwing Duck premiered 27 years ago today?
Here are the six things you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 6.
1. Suspect charged with murder after missing Killeen man found dead
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Killeen man who was reported missing July 14.
2. Teens arrested after attempted break-in at Church's Chicken in Waco
Four teenagers were arrested Wednesday for trying to break into a Church's Chicken in Waco, officials said.
3. Magnolia Table food truck now open at the Silos
The wait to get in Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Table restaurant is typically an hour or more but now there's an alternative for those who are willing to forego a spot at a table but still want the food.
4. 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Bell County
The walk will be Saturday, Sept. 8. at the Confederate Park in Belton. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9 a.m.
5. Think you're the next American Idol? Here's your chance to audition in Texas
Auditions will be held in Austin today ath the Palmers Events Center. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and you must be at least 15 years old.
6.The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back!
The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season.