It's Friday! Are you excited fro Friday Night Lights?

Here are the six things you need to know for Friday, Sept. 7.

A Southwest airlines plane lands at Chicago's Midway Airport in Chicago on Sepetmber 24, 2015.

KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines is working with Dallas County health officials to identify passengers from four flights who may have been exposed to measles.

Cassie Price

Waco Police are asking people to be on the lookout for 65-year-old Michael Westbrook.

I-35 commutes will be delayed Thursday night as the Texas Department of Transportation works to repair sections of the highway that were ruined when a semi truck carrying Axe body spray exploded last week.

4. Chip Gaines starting new contest

The Chip Starter contest is asking people to write down a dream, come up with a plan and record a video telling Chip about it.. Submissions are open through Sept. 10. For more info click here.

The 10th Annual Food, Wine, and Brew Fest is Saturday, Sept. 8.

The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season. We want to feature the schools and communities in Central Texas that think they have the most spirit.

© 2018 KCEN