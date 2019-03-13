TEMPLE, Texas — Good morning! Now that severe storms are over, get ready for sunshine and higher temperatures. Here's your 6 Things to Know.

Weather

Severe storm threat moves out of Central Texas

KCEN

Showers and thunderstorms will clear from west to east through the morning and afternoon.

Expect sunshine from west to east, windy conditions and a rise in temperatures to the 60s and 70 by Wednesday afternoon. More here.

Local News

1.Second rock thrown near overpass in Temple, no one injured, police say

For the second time in three days, a rock thrown near an overpass in Temple hit a moving car, the Temple Police Department said.

No one was injured when a rock hit the sunroof of a Volkswagen Golf GTI driving on South General Bruce Drive, Temple police spokesperson Ellen Morton said. Morton said police believe the incident happened near exit 302 and Nugent Avenue. More here.

2. Funeral arrangements set for woman who died after rock hit her through windshield

KCEN

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Waco woman who died on Sunday after a rock thrown from a railroad overpass in Temple hit her, according to the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home website. More here.

2. 101st unaccompanied Army veteran to be laid to rest at Killeen cemetery

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will host its 101st unaccompanied veteran burial Tuesday.

U.S. Army Veteran John Lynn Loyd will be laid to rest Wednesday at 2 p.m. More here.

3. Temple man killed in hit-and-run, police say

A Temple man died at the hospital Monday night after police said he was hit by a vehicle just before 9:30 p.m.

Temple police said they found Mario Arriaga, 54, laying in the road in the 1500 block of Scott Blvd. Arriaga later died at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center. More here.

Recalls

4. Honda recalls 1.2M more vehicles with dangerous air bags

In this Feb. 14, 2019, photo, this photo shows the Honda logo on a sign at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Honda will be recalling about 1 million older vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the Takata driver's air bag inflators that were installed during previous recalls could be dangerous. Documents posted Monday, March 11, 2019, by Canadian safety regulators show that Honda is recalling many of its most popular models for a second time. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

AP

A type of Takata air bag inflator once thought to be safe has now come under scrutiny after a crash and explosion in Maryland injured the driver of a Honda minivan.

The incident forced Honda on Tuesday to recall about 1.2 million vehicles in North and Central America from the 2001 to 2016 model years that were not included in the massive string of Takata recalls for air bags that can hurl shrapnel into the passenger compartment. More here.

RELATED: 78,500 laptop batteries recalled for fire, burn danger

Representative HP computer and recalled batteries

Consumer Product Safety Commission

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is spreading the word about the recall of 78,500 computer batteries because they can overheat and pose a fire or burn hazard. At least one person has been injured. More here.

As you dry off from the morning downpours, do something nice for someone because it's Good Samaritan Day!

TEGNA

