60-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle in Waco

WACO, Texas — A 60-year-old man died in a local hospital Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Waco, police report.
Waco police officers were sent to the 600 block of N. Valley Mills Drive at around 11:10 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian being struck with a vehicle. Officers later learned that the man was struck by a northbound vehicle while the pedestrian was crossing N. Valley Mills Drive.
Waco police say the driver involved has been cooperative throughout the investigation. They also said no criminal charges have been filed at this time.
