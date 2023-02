The driver who died in the single-person crash on Friday, Feb. 3 has been identified.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple PD has identified the driver who died after crashing into a parked 18-wheeler as 61-year-old Jessie Haley of Jarrell.

According to police, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday officers responded to a crash in the 11300 block of North West H.K. Dodgen Loop.

Police say there was no one in the semi-truck at the time of the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

