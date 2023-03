Craig Alan Higgins is described as a white male, 5'10'', weighs about 200 to 225 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 63-year-old man.

Police say Craig Alan Higgins was last seen by his family about six months ago.

They say he is homeless and is known to stay in different local hotels from time-to-time.

Higgins is described as a white male, 5'10'', weighs about 200 to 225 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald.

If you know his whereabouts, call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.