63-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident in Killeen

The victim has been identified as Timothy Eugene Myers.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 63-year-old man was killed in a deadly, single-vehicle crash while riding his motorcycle in Killeen, says the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers say that they responded to the crash on Friday, Oct. 21. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers.

According to the lead investigating Trooper, they believe that Myers was driving south on Lakeview Road when he ran off the roadway and crashed into a ditch. Myers reportedly died on the scene.

DPS says that they have notified Myers' next of kin, and that the crash is still under investigation. A full report on the crash can be found at Texas.gov.