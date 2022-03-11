68-year-old man killed in Temple car crash

The crash reportedly happened Wednesday morning along E. Ave. H.

TEMPLE, Texas — A 68-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department.

According to the department, officers responded to a traffic accident along E. Ave. H in Temple at around 8:23 a.m., where a Ford Flex SUV had collided with a truck.

Police believe that the Ford Flex swerved into the path of the truck while traveling west.

The driver of the Ford Flex died on the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

The identity of the driver is being withheld while police notify next of kin. The crash is currently under investigation, and no other details have been released at this time.