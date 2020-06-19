68-year-old stabbed to death, 2 suspects in custody

TEMPLE, Texas — A 68-year-old woman has died after a late night stabbing at an apartment complex. The Temple Police Department has identified her as Rose Davis.
The stabbing happened at The Bridge Apartments on South Fryers Creek Circle on Thursday, June 18th. Davis was rushed to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with life-threatening injuries, but she did not survive.
Officers have taken two suspects into custody in connection to this case. Charges are pending. This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.