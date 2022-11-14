6 Fix: Arby's follows through on promise to fix Temple woman's fence

Gabrielle Parkey says she sees "light at the end of the tunnel now" for the situation.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — On Thursday, Gabrielle Parkey had gone weeks without hearing from Arby's after a cinderblock wall damaged her backyard fence.

There was a gaping hole in her backyard. She felt unsafe and she was wondering if she'd ever get any answers.

After a 6 Fix story aired making her frustrations public, Arby's reached out to Parkey the next day to start the process of getting her fence fixed and a new, sturdier wall up.

"All of a sudden we had people out there laying brick. They took the fence down. You know, they put up the temporary fence so my dogs can't get out," Parkey said.

Originally, Arby's could not be reached for comment, but after our original story aired, Arby's Corporate reached out to 6 News to explain the process of rebuilding Parkey's fence would get started over the weekend.

The district manager for Arby's in the Temple area said the situation is being handled by corporate and the city and they're in the process of getting the fence up.

There appears to be more construction going up in her backyard, closer to her neighbor's backyard. She says she'll be watching with a close eye, hoping to avoid a similar situation like she had to take care of.

"I'll be honest because, you know, it does affect us it's gonna affect my neighbor and everything because that's gonna go behind his property as well," Parkey said. "I'll have a close eye on the whole thing."

But for now, she's just happy her fence is finally getting the attention it needs.