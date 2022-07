There are no injuries and no evacuations were ordered.

TROY, Texas — Seven buildings are being threatened by a fire that's burning in Troy, Texas Friday afternoon.

The fire has burned about 50 to 70 acres near 14221 Lewellen Cemetery Rd. It was started by a hot muffler of a hay baler, officials told 6 News.

As of 6 p.m., the fire is 65% contained.

There are no injuries and no evacuations were ordered.

No other information was released at this time.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.