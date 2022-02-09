7 people without a home after fire in Killeen

According to the City of Killeen, one adult and three children were in the home during the time of the fire, however no one was hurt.

KILLEEN, Texas — Seven people are without a home after an afternoon fire in Killeen, Wednesday, according to the City of Killeen.

The fire happened at Garth Drive and was put out by fire crews around 1:25 p.m.

" A passerby called in the fire after seeing black smoke coming from the garage area. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were showing from the structure," said The City of Killeen.

