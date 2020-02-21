TEMPLE, Texas —

According to 7 Seas Aquarium, after some last-minute adjustments and revisions required by the Temple's planning department, the aquarium opening has been delayed.

In a press release, 7 Seas Aquarium said, “We do not anticipate this delay taking us beyond the end of the month, however, stay tuned on our website and social media channels for updated information as we have it to share.”

The release said that the aquarium has been in contact with the Temple City Manager’s office to address the issues.

“Our number one priority is and has always been the enjoyment and safety of all our guests as well as the well being of all our species on display,” the release said. “Unlike a conventional entertainment venue or restaurant, 7 Seas Aquarium is a unique and highly specialized venue that doesn’t fall under the typical permitting guidelines and as a result, it has taken time and conversation for everyone involved to develop the necessary understanding of the facility and its needs.”

Pre-opening season passes are still on sale.

