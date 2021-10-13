70-year-old retired deputy arrested after refusing to leave her daughter's side at Jacksonville hospital

Lynn Savage, who is a 20-year retired deputy from Ohio, told an officer she understood but would have to be removed from her daughter's room by force.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman was arrested on trespassing charges after refusing to leave her daughter's side after hospital visiting hours ended at UF Health North.

An arrest report says 70-year-old Lynn Savage, who is a 20-year retired deputy with the Stark County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office, told an officer she understood but would have to be removed from her daughter's hospital room by force. Her daughter was recovering from surgery at UF Health on Max Leggett Parkway, according to the report.

Police were called to the hospital in reference to an individual refusing to leave after visitation hours ended, the report says. The hospital's security officers had already spent "a couple of hours" pleading with Savage to leave because visitation had ended at 7 p.m.

The officer explained to Savage that the reason security called the police was for a trespass warning, according to the report. "She understood completely why police were called," the report says.

Savage was cooperative as the officer placed her under arrest, the report says. After the officer escorted her outside the hospital, he pleaded with Savage to "come to reason," leave and return when visitation resumed the next morning at 9 a.m.