71-year-old Gleander Aaron publishes book on Amazon

Aaron says her faith lead her to becoming a writer.

TEMPLE, Texas — Not often does someone discover a new passion or hobby at the age of 69.

Gleander Aaron from Temple, ended up doing just that.

Aaron says she was searching for purpose in life. While looking for that purpose, she ended up turning to the bottle.

"After I didn't have that purpose in my life anymore, I didn't know what to do with myself," Aaron said. "So I started drinking."

Drinking led to some liver and kidney concerns. Aaron said she became an alcoholic and would drink every single day.

When she went to the doctor, the doctor said she was looking at some serious problems.

Aaron prayed to God, cut the drinking and that's when she discovered God's plan for her.

She says He told her to start writing.

"I asked him that next day when I talked to him, I said, Jesus, I don't know what I'm gonna do now. I'm not drinking. I don't have anything to do," Aaron said. "He said, 'write.'"

That was two years ago. Since then Aaron has done a ton of writing and even published a book on Amazon titled, "What God Says About Prayer".

She says it's for folks who want to grow closer in their faith but maybe aren't quite sure how.

"I worked day and night. He gave me a feeling of purpose to live when I was killing myself. You know, he saved me from myself, and he could do that for anybody," Aaron said.

Aaron says her writing career is only just getting started, though. She says God has given her a new life, and a new chance to do something she loves. She says she will keep writing as long as He tells her to.