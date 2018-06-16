A Cedar Park man accused of shooting a 75-year-old man in the leg was identified by Harker Heights police Tuesday.

Ricky Frank Thomas Barker, 49, turned himself into Harker Heights police in connection to a shooting Friday evening at a home located in the 300 block of Illinois Drive.

Police said around 7:18 p.m. Friday, police received a call about a man down at the home. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 75-year-old man lying face up bleeding from his leg.

The victim stated he was returning home from shopping and was shot in his leg by an unidentified man who was in the residence, he told police.

He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital where his leg was removed due to his injury. The victim is still being treated at the hospital.

The weapon involved in the incident was retrieved from Barker and placed into evidence.

He was transported to the Bell County Jail on Saturday where he is currently being held.

Barker has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, with a suggested bond of $500,000.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.

