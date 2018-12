WACO, Texas — A 78-year-old man died after he was hit by a Dodge Charger Wednesday evening in Waco, according to police.

Officials said the vehicle was trying to turn off of Parklake Dr. onto N 19th St. when it struck Robert Melendez.

Melendez was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to investigators.

Police said Melendez passed away from his injuries Thursday morning.

