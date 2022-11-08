79-year-old man dead after crash in Lorena

The crash occurred along N. Frontage Road near the Brookshire Brothers Grocery.

LORENA, Texas — A man was killed in a deadly vehicle crash in Lorena, according to the Lorena Police Department.

The department stated that the responded to a single-vehicle crash around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. They report that a Toyota Highlander had run off the roadway along N. Frontage Road and down into a retaining pond in front of the Brookshire Brothers Grocery.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jimmy Nelson Bass. Lorena PD reports that Bass died on the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Lorena Police Department.

The department has extended their deepest sympathies to the Bass family.