79-year-old woman identified in deadly Temple house fire

According to authorities, the fire happened in the Wyndham Hills Subdivision.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has identified 79-year-old Margaret Evirs as the victim from the house fire that occurred on Wednesday, June 14.

The City stated Temple Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a fire in the 600 block of Banbury Drive in the Wyndham Hills Subdivision around 12:19 p.m.

Fire and Rescue crews reportedly located Evirs inside the home, which they say was full of smoke.

The City said firefighters were able to extinguish a small fire on some pieces of furniture in the home, but they said the Evirs was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the City of Temple, the fire is currently being investigated by the Temple Police Department and Temple Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.