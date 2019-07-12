BELTON, Texas — Eight people were displaced Saturday afternoon after three houses caught fire in Belton, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at 1:50 p.m. on Orchard Hill Dr., Jason Woodard, assistant chief of Central Bell County Fire and Rescue said.

When crews arrived on scene, a garage was fully engulfed.

Luckily no one was in the houses when they caught fire, and no one was injured.

CBCFR had the first unit on scene, and Texas State Fire Marshals said the fire was under control after an hour.

At 4:30 p.m., the fire was contained while crews continued putting out hot spots.

Red Cross was sent to help the families affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

