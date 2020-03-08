8,000 acres burned, 20% contained in San Saba fire

San Saba Sheriff, Chief Deputy, Game Warden, and San Saba County Fire Departments with surrounding agencies are assisting with the fire.

SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas — A major fire in Western San Saba County has burned 8,000 acres of land wit hon 20% contained so far, according to the San Saba Sheriffs Office Facebook Page.

"San Saba County is blessed to have the volunteer fire departments and volunteers that we have. As well as our surrounding and neighboring counties and agencies. Please Continued prayers for all involved," the San Saba Sheriffs Office Facebook post said.

San Saba Cheif Deputy Dwayne Shaw said all the land affected by the fire was ranch property and there are no injuries. Also, no structure, such as a home or barn, was burned down in the fire.

The fire started Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., according to Shaw.