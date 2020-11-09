'It's never too late': 81-year-old Dallas woman attends Harvard University

Barbara Ingram started online school at Harvard University. She never imagined she would be a student again at 81 years old.

DALLAS — Barbara Ingram, 81, of Dallas, spent the last few months staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She decided she needed to be productive and had the idea of going back to school.

She went through the application process of Harvard University. And was accepted.

"I have three two-hour lectures every week, and then two exams," she said excitedly, as she wore her Harvard sweater.

Ingram already started her online economics class.

The Ivy League university is something she always thought was out of reach.

"I never dreamed in a million years, but I thought if I'm going to school, I'm going to pick one of the best schools," said Ingram.

She wants to stay sharp at her age and keep learning.

Ingram hopes her story will inspire others. She is a wife, a mom, a grandmother of eight, and great-grandmother of three.

"If I can do it, anyone can do it."