82 year-old man dies after car is hit by train in Moody, police say

More information regarding the accident on Highway 317.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOODY, Texas — According to The Moody Police Department Chief, Roger Kennedy, a man was killed when his car was struck by an Amtrak train along Highway 317 in Moody on Wednesday.

The victim was 82 year-old Oscar Valdez, police say.

Valdez was on his private property, returning from tending to his cows when the accident occurred, police say.

According to police, Valdez was the lone occupant of the car and no one on the train was injured.

On Wednesday shortly before 4:30 p.m., Amtrak posted an alert to Twitter about a stoppage in Temple due to a disabled vehicle on the tracks.

Texas Eagle Train 22, which departed San Antonio (SAS) on 11/16, is stopped north of Temple (TPL) due to a disabled vehicle on the tracks. We will be sure to provide updates as additional information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) November 16, 2022

This alert is unconfirmed to be related to the accident in Moody by police and Amtrak.

The community mourns the loss of Oscar Valdez as he was the founder and owner of Lucy's Cafe in Moody. He leaves behind his wife, Bertha Valdez.