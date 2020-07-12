86-year-old man dies in morning car crash on FM-107 | Bruceville-Eddy

The driver, Clifford Stephenson, 86, of Moody, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — Texas DPS responded to a fatal crash that happened on FM-107 near Hudson Lane in Bruceville-Eddy Monday at about 7:20 a.m.

A Ford Expedition was driving eastbound on the road and overturned after striking a culvert. The driver, Clifford Stephenson, 86, of Moody, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

Sergeant Ryan W. Howard reminded drivers to not drive beyond their limitations. He said, "Slowing down gives you more time to react and allows you more time to see what’s ahead."