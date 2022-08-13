Teen arrest for shooting in Killeen

Yolanda N'Gaojia died at the scene and the second victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at the scene, police say.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 17-year-old is currently in jail for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia.

N'Gaojia was shot dead in March after Christian Lamar Weston, 17, shot her and another unidentified person who survived the shooting, according to police.

On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell County District Attorney Office charged the teenager with murder, according to reports. He is being held with no bond and will be transported to Bell County Jail at a later date.

Weston was also charged on an unrelated unlicensed carrying of a weapon. His bond for that case was set at $5,000.

The shooting occurred in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they found N'Gaojia and the other victim.

If anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder, police ask for you to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).