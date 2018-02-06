Tom Hemrick has logged four hundred hours of flight time on the $5000 drone bought by Hill County. On Thursday, that time and money paid off. Hemrick is the Hill County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator. Working with the Hill County Sheriff's Office, Hemrick responded to a situation in which a mother and daughter were stranded in the middle of the Brazos River. The first responders needed to get a life jacket to the victims before sending in a boat.

That's where the drone came in.

Hemrick can use his DJI Inspire 1 drone to transport objects less than five pounds. He attached a life jacket, and started flying out across the water.

"It was extremely windy, and that played a lot of havoc with the drone, moving it around," Hemrick said.

Hemrick had to be careful. If the jacket blew up into one of the propellors he could lose the drone. After several minutes, however, he was able to move the jacket close enough to the victims for them to grab it. He then used the landing gear to release the jacket and get the drone out safely.

It's not the first time Hemrick has used that capability.

"We can drop a radio, we can drop a telephone, it gives us the ability to put things were it needs to be without putting human life in danger," Hemrick said.

The mother and her 16 -year-old daughter were saved from the water shortly after with an air boat. Hill County Sheriff Rodney Watson says the drone has many applications.

"We've used it on fleeing suspects on numerous occasions, we've used it on fires, we've used it on missing persons," Watson said "It's paid for itself several times over. And you really can't put a price on a life."

Watson said any piece of equipment that can save a life is a must have, and they are fortunate to have a skilled operator.

"(Hemrick) has over 400 hours flying time logged on the drone and yesterday we saw that experience come in," Watson said. "It takes an incredible amount of skill to negotiate the drone and make a drop like that."

